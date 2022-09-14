John Daly is glad to be back at the Sanford International

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sanford International is later this week with activities and pro-ams all week long. And it wouldn’t be the same event without one guy in particular.

He’s the easiest player on the course to find because of his colorful wardrobe. John Daly has long been a fan favorite for years. He swings hard, plays hard and people love to cheer for him.

And for that reason, he’s always excited to be back in Sioux Falls for such a big-time event in these parts. ”Hopefully everyone comes out and watches us play the Sanford Open this weekend. It’s going to be great. The golf course is in great shape and just come out and watch us grip it and rip it. This is one of our newer ones and I’m kind of still new out here and for them to have me back every year it’s been fun. It’s a fun golf tournament with a great sponsor. You can’t beat Sanford and what they do. It seems like every year I’ve got a back problem or a knee problem and they bring me right in and get me taken care of,” says Daly.

And the tournament certainly benefits from having John here. He still hits the ball legendary distances and he is clearly a man of the people... He is also a cancer survivor and he has a huge heart for helping others... The Champions Tour players tee off Friday and play thru Sunday.

