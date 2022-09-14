Levitt at the Falls celebrates a successful 2022 season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Levitt at the Falls has successfully concluded the 2022 concert season of 50 free, professional, outdoor summer concerts.

The 2022 concert season was presented by Sanford Health and featured free outdoor concerts from June 3 to Sept. 10 at the Levitt Shell in Falls Park West. The season also included the successful Innoskate Festival offered by Levitt at the Falls in partnership with the Smithsonian’s Lemelson Center of Invention and Innovation and USA Skateboarding.

According to a press release from Levitt Sioux Falls, over 106,000 people were served by Levitt in-person programming during the 2022 season, and over 92,505 viewers live streamed the Levitt concerts online. Average in-person concert attendance was 1,977 per show.

The Levitt was able to employ over 420 musicians as a part of the 2022 concert season, featuring local, regional, national, and international acts. Over 200 volunteers contributed over 3,000 hours of community service to make the concert series a reality. The Levitt held 50 free concerts in the 2022 season and had no weather cancellations.

“The Levitt was proud to be able to offer, for the first time, a much-anticipated season of 50 free concerts. Sioux Falls fully embraced the Levitt’s mission of building community through music,” said Executive Director Nancy Halverson. “Levitt concerts served as a gathering space for people during 15 weekends of high-quality concerts, and we were able to achieve a record attendance year in 2022. The Levitt also continued to build our community engagement offerings through the Innoskate Festival in Pine Ridge and Sioux Falls.”

Innoskate was a 4-day festival in Sioux Falls and Pine Ridge, SD celebrating innovation, creativity, and the arts in skateboarding culture. Innoskate Sioux Falls was the 9th national offering of an Innoskate Festival, the last being held in London prior to the 2019 Olympics. Jeff Brodie, the Smithsonian Lemelson Center’s Deputy Director attests, “Innoskate Sioux Falls was, by far, the most compelling, largest, and most impactful Innoskate event we have ever presented. "

More about Levitt at the Falls

Levitt at the Falls is a non-profit organization dedicated to building community through music. In 2019, their inaugural season welcomed over 58,000 concert-goers to the Levitt Shell for 30 free concerts. In 2020, their concert series went dark due to the pandemic but pivoted to Levitt In Your Neighborhood outreach and Levitt In Your Living Room digital activities. In 2021, the Levitt returned to the lawn with 40 concerts serving 66,000 audience members. Levitt Shell Sioux Falls is part of a national network of outdoor Levitt music venues and concert sites dedicated to strengthening the social fabric of communities. Presenting a broad array of music genres and cultural programming, Levitt venues bring together families, friends, and neighbors of all ages and backgrounds.

