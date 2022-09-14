Names released in fatal motorcycle accident

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022
HUDSON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Canton, S.D., man has been identified as the person who died in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon west of Hudson.

According to a release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates that a 2008 Harley-Davidson FLST motorcycle was westbound on 294th Street when the driver made a left turn onto Spur Avenue. The driver failed to negotiate the curve, and the motorcycle left the roadway and went into the west ditch. Both occupants were thrown from the motorcycle.

Donald Farnsworth III, the 57-year-old driver, was pronounced dead at the scene. Glenna Farnsworth of Canton, who was the 59-year-old passenger, sustained life-threatening injuries and was flown to a Sioux Falls hospital. Neither occupant was wearing a helmet.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

