O’Gorman dominating Boys City Golf after 2 Rounds

Knights lead by 40 shots after 2 rounds and dominate the leaderboard
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 12:10 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The O’Gorman Knights have an insurmountable lead after 2 rounds of the Boys City Golf Tournament. Tuesday’s round was played at Priarie Green and there were changes at the top individually as Radley Mauney is now the leader after 36 with a 147 total. He’s one shot ahead of teammate Nolan Cinco at 148, 2 ahead of Will Hurd at 149 and 3 ahead of Liam Sarmiento at 150 after a 72 in his 2nd round. First round leader Taten Mauney who is a freshman, shot an 82.

The 3rd round is next Tuesday at Willow Run.

Team totals

O’Gorman 588

Jefferson 628

Lincoln 644

Roosevelt 729

Washington 819

