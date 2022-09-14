Police: Multiple dumpster fires reported in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police received reports of multiple dumpsters on fire in Sioux Falls.

According to a police report, around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, officers received multiple calls concerning four different dumpsters on fire. Authorities were able to use surveillance footage to identify the suspect.

Shannon King, 31, from Sioux Falls, was arrested without incident around 8:30 p.m. in Heritage park. King is being charged with four counts of Reckless Burning.

