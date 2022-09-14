Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Police: Multiple dumpster fires reported in Sioux Falls

SHANNON KING, faces four counts of reckless burning
SHANNON KING, faces four counts of reckless burning(Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police received reports of multiple dumpsters on fire in Sioux Falls.

According to a police report, around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, officers received multiple calls concerning four different dumpsters on fire. Authorities were able to use surveillance footage to identify the suspect.

Shannon King, 31, from Sioux Falls, was arrested without incident around 8:30 p.m. in Heritage park. King is being charged with four counts of Reckless Burning.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO - One of the infants only weighed 2 pounds, 10.6 ounces, while the other weighed 2...
2-pound twin infants surrendered under Daniel’s Law
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
Emergency crews were called to the CHS Agri Services Center shortly before 5 p.m. Monday for a...
Worker dies after being trapped in corn silo
Authorities say 10 people were injured in a building collapse near Summit, SD
Developing: At least 10 injured in dairy barn construction collapse near Summit
Multiple law enforcement agencies barricade a Sioux Falls apartment on Sept. 14, 2022.
Police: Woman dead after standoff at Sioux Falls apartment

Latest News

HAMZA HASSAN, faces multiple charges in attempted carjacking
Police: Suspect from Friday’s attempted carjacking in custody
The state of Alaska reported on Friday 528 additional COVID-19 infections for the last two days...
South Dakota COVID-19 update: 12 dead, high-spread, hospitalizations down
Classroom generic
SD Secretary of Education releases statement before public hearing Sept. 19
police lights
Arlington man died of injuries sustained in one-car crash