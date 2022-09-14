Police: Suspect from Friday’s attempted carjacking in custody

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say the suspect connected to Friday’s attempted carjacking faces multiple charges.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the victim left his car running but took his key fob with him while he went into a store around 6 p.m. in northeast Sioux Falls. The victim saw the suspect enter his vehicle on the driver’s side. The victim pulled the suspect out of the car and the two men entered into a physical altercation. The suspect then walked away and the victim follow the suspect while driving in his car., and a short while later, the suspect went into a vehicle and fired shots toward the victim. The victim’s car mirror was shot, but no injuries were reported.

Police identified the suspect as 18-year-old Hamza Hassan from Sioux Falls. Hassan is facing charges of Attempted Murder, Attempted Robbery, Attempted Grand Theft, Aggravated Assault, Discharge of Firearm at Motor Vehicle, and Simple Assault. He has a $100,000 cash-only bond.

