Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Police: Suspect from Friday’s attempted carjacking in custody

HAMZA HASSAN, faces multiple charges in attempted carjacking
HAMZA HASSAN, faces multiple charges in attempted carjacking(Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say the suspect connected to Friday’s attempted carjacking faces multiple charges.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the victim left his car running but took his key fob with him while he went into a store around 6 p.m. in northeast Sioux Falls. The victim saw the suspect enter his vehicle on the driver’s side. The victim pulled the suspect out of the car and the two men entered into a physical altercation. The suspect then walked away and the victim follow the suspect while driving in his car., and a short while later, the suspect went into a vehicle and fired shots toward the victim. The victim’s car mirror was shot, but no injuries were reported.

Police identified the suspect as 18-year-old Hamza Hassan from Sioux Falls. Hassan is facing charges of Attempted Murder, Attempted Robbery, Attempted Grand Theft, Aggravated Assault, Discharge of Firearm at Motor Vehicle, and Simple Assault. He has a $100,000 cash-only bond.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO - One of the infants only weighed 2 pounds, 10.6 ounces, while the other weighed 2...
2-pound twin infants surrendered under Daniel’s Law
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
Emergency crews were called to the CHS Agri Services Center shortly before 5 p.m. Monday for a...
Worker dies after being trapped in corn silo
Authorities say 10 people were injured in a building collapse near Summit, SD
Developing: At least 10 injured in dairy barn construction collapse near Summit
Multiple law enforcement agencies barricade a Sioux Falls apartment on Sept. 14, 2022.
Police: Woman dead after standoff at Sioux Falls apartment

Latest News

The Great Plains Zoo (GPZ) has achieved accreditation by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums...
Great Plains Zoo earns prestigious accreditation by AZA
SHANNON KING, faces four counts of reckless burning
Police: Multiple dumpster fires reported in Sioux Falls
The state of Alaska reported on Friday 528 additional COVID-19 infections for the last two days...
South Dakota COVID-19 update: 12 dead, high-spread, hospitalizations down
Classroom generic
SD Secretary of Education releases statement before public hearing Sept. 19