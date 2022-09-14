Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

LIVE: Police, SWAT team barricading Sioux Falls apartment

Multiple law enforcement agencies barricade a Sioux Falls apartment on Sept. 14, 2022.
Multiple law enforcement agencies barricade a Sioux Falls apartment on Sept. 14, 2022.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A large law enforcement presence is responding to an incident at an apartment in southwest Sioux Falls.

Authorities have not released any details as to the nature of Wednesday morning’s incident. The apartment is located on S. Willow Avenue, roughly two blocks southeast of the intersection of 41st Street and Western Avenue.

Units from several law enforcement agencies, including Sioux Falls police, the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office, and the South Dakota Highway Patrol are at the scene. Officers appear to have barricaded the apartment off, and are not allowing the public to get within a block of the building.

This is a developing news story. Check back with Dakota News Now for updates.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO - One of the infants only weighed 2 pounds, 10.6 ounces, while the other weighed 2...
2-pound twin infants surrendered under Daniel’s Law
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
Emergency crews were called to the CHS Agri Services Center shortly before 5 p.m. Monday for a...
Worker dies after being trapped in corn silo
Authorities say 10 people were injured in a building collapse near Summit, SD
Developing: At least 10 injured in dairy barn construction collapse near Summit
Police Lights
Police: No foul play in Harrisburg’s unattended death

Latest News

Broad Cast Theatre
‘One Night Standards’ is playing at Broad Cast Theatre Friday and Saturday
Wednesday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Increasing clouds, rain tonight
The young horse was purchased by someone hoping to save her, who then turned to the rescue for...
South Dakota horse rescue helps reunite nursing filly with mother after being separated at auction
In tonight's city council meeting, many topics were brought to the table. One that was...
City of Sioux Falls discusses 3% property tax increase