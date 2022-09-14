Avera Medical Minute
Sanford Health hosts Women’s Day Event celebrating women in golf

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sanford International Golf Tournament hosted its annual Women’s Day Event on Tuesday.

The Women’s Day featured a round of golf in the morning, followed by a panel and lunch at the Minnehaha Country Club. Hall of fame golfer Nancy Lopez and USD President Sheila Gestring were among the speakers on that panel. Organizers say it’s part of an ongoing effort to make the event more inclusive.

“I think when we’re talking about growing the game, I mean, that’s everyone’s goal, right? Is grow the game, whether that’s throughout the community, throughout the junior program, but also women, too,” said Davis Trosin, Sanford International Assistant Director. “So I think that was really important for us to create that, and Sanford Health has really pushed us to create those opportunities for women alongside men at the tournament.”

Sanford International continues with the annual Pro-Am event on Wednesday. The tournament kicks off on Friday, Sept. 16.

