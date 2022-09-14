Schulte Subaru gives Hawthorne Elementary a special gift

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Hawthorne Elementary School has received a special gift from Schulte Subaru.

Schulte Subaru is sponsoring the school to adopt a classroom, and each classroom will get $500 to spend on supplies.

Stephanie Jones, the School’s Principal says they are very thankful for Schulte for the way they recognize the public schools and help the community.

“I think this is amazing opportunity for us to take that chance to connect with our families and a fun thing of a picnic actually out on the grass, out on the yard, which a lot of families might not have the opportunity to do,” said Jones.

Hawthorne Elementary celebrated with a picnic and expected to feed over 600.

