SD Secretary of Education releases statement before public hearing Sept. 19

Classroom generic
Classroom generic(WRDW)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Social Studies Standards have been a topic of discussion, receiving local and national coverage.

Before their first public hearing on Sept. 19, the South Dakota Secretary of Education, Tiffany Sanderson, released a statement urging people to look to the bigger picture of education instead of fixating on specific verbiage. In the release, Sanderson says, educators are working to prepare students for college and adult life, helping them learn the skills to become future leaders and active members of the community. These standards set the foundation for teachers to prepare their lesson plans and create a productive classroom experience.

The full release can be read below.

