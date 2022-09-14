Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota COVID-19 update: 12 dead, high-spread, hospitalizations down

By Kesia Cameron
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 update, 12 people have died, and hospitalizations have decreased since last week.

Since last Wednesday, 12 people in South Dakota have died of COVID-19, bringing the state’s new death toll to 3,014. Of those who passed, five were in their 70s, and seven were 80 years or older.

There are over 750 people who actively have COVID-19 that we know of; however, the exact number of active cases is unknown due to the number of people who test positive after taking an at-home COVID-19 test.

A recent report from the World Health Organization said on a global level, there are signs we are reaching a turning point in this years-long pandemic.

At a press briefing in Geneva, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the world has never been in a better position to stop COVID-19.

“We are not there yet, but the end is in sight,” he said, comparing the effort to that made by a marathon runner nearing the finish line. “Now is the worst time to stop running,” he said. “Now is the time to run harder and make sure we cross the line and reap all the rewards of our hard work.”

