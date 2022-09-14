Avera Medical Minute
Therapy dogs visit Hearthstone Assisted Living

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In honor of National Assisted Living Week, residents at Good Samaritan Society – Hearthstone Assisted Living in Sioux Falls received a special treat.

Therapy dogs paid residents a visit, and residents couldn’t have been more excited.

“It’s something different. It’s the first time I’ve seen dogs in here. It’s something for people to experience. It’s therapeutic,” said assisted living resident John Lytle.

Staff say the dogs offer an engaging and emotional experience for residents.

“Many of the residents grew up on farms or had dogs growing up, and these therapy dogs evoke so many wonderful memories for them. You can hear the laughter and storytelling between them. What brings me joy is making my residents happy, and these dogs bring them so much happiness,” said Hearthstone Assisted Living manager Hannah Peters.

Peters says the simple act of touching an animal can result in lower stress levels and blood pressure.

“Oh, I love it. They’re just so nice. I used to have them when I was a kid. They’re just such nice dogs. They’re trained so well. I love to see them. They just very nice dogs - so nice and clean,” said assisted living resident Shirley Horner.

