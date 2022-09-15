Avera Medical Minute
Butterfly House & Aquarium to host 10th annual Wings & Waves Gala

Butterfly
Butterfly(Krzysztof Niewolny)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Butterfly House & Aquarium will host its 10th annual Wings & Waves Gala.

According to their press release, the event will take place on Thursday, Sept. 22, at the Hilton Garden Inn Downtown Sioux Falls to celebrate the success of the Butterfly House & Aquarium, in addition to the community that has helped create opportunities for the next generation of environmental stewards.

“Our Wings & Waves Gala is a special night that we look forward to each year,” Butterfly House & Aquarium Chief Executive Officer Audrey Otto-Pepper shared. “We have an amazing lineup for our emcees, guest speaker, and program, along with our traveling butterfly and aquarium exhibits. It’s a unique event for Sioux Falls, and we look forward to sharing it with the friends of the Butterfly House & Aquarium.”

The Wings & Waves Gala continues to provide the opportunity for business leaders, influential community members, plus staff and volunteers of the Butterfly House & Aquarium to connect and gather.

This event raises awareness and funds to be used towards:

● Providing interactive butterfly and ocean education in our land-locked state

● The care for the Butterfly House & Aquarium’s fragile marine and rainforest habitats

● Expansion of the Butterfly House & Aquarium’s exhibits and programming

For more information about the Wings & Waves Gala or ways to contribute to the Butterfly House & Aquarium, visit ButterflyHouseAquarium.org.

