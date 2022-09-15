Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

California governor launches pro-choice billboards in South Dakota

“My message to any woman seeking abortion care: Come to California. We will defend your constitutional right to make decisions about your own health,” said Governor Newsom.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom launched billboards in seven of the most restrictive anti-abortion...
California Gov. Gavin Newsom launched billboards in seven of the most restrictive anti-abortion states, with South Dakota among them.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - California Gov. Gavin Newsom launched pro-choice billboards in seven of the most restrictive anti-abortion states, including South Dakota.

The billboards - which are running in Indiana, Mississippi, Ohio, Texas, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Oklahoma - point women to abortion.ca.gov, a one-stop website providing information and resources to any women seeking abortion and reproductive care in California. These states – many of which have recently enacted no-exception abortion bans, are among the most restrictive in the country regarding abortion care. Mississippi has a ban on any advertising of abortion care, setting up a potential first amendment court fight.

Gov. Newsom notified Gov. Noem that the billboards were coming via Twitter.

Gov. Noem responded with the following tweet.

“Here is my message to any woman seeking abortion care in these anti-freedom states: Come to California. We will defend your constitutional right to make decisions about your own health. These un-American abortion bans -- many of them without exceptions for rape and incest - are literally killing women. The idea that these Republican politicians are seeking to ‘protect life’ is a total farce. They are seeking to restrict and control their constituents and take away their freedom.”

South Dakota Gov. Newsom told NBCUniversal

The ads direct residents to abortion.ca.gov, a state website that provides people both inside and outside of California with information about abortion care, their legal rights, how to find providers, information on financial assistance, and more. For example, in Texas, the billboards read “Texas doesn’t own your body. You do,” as well as “Need an abortion? California is here to help.”

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights generic
Names released in fatal motorcycle accident
Multiple law enforcement agencies barricade a Sioux Falls apartment on Sept. 14, 2022.
Police: Woman dead after standoff at Sioux Falls apartment
The latest shooting in Sioux Falls rocked neighbors near the 3600 block of S. Willow Avenue...
Neighbors react to latest Sioux Falls shooting on S. Willow Ave
SHANNON KING, faces four counts of reckless burning
Police: Multiple dumpster fires reported in Sioux Falls
FILE PHOTO - One of the infants only weighed 2 pounds, 10.6 ounces, while the other weighed 2...
2-pound twin infants surrendered under Daniel’s Law

Latest News

Northern State tied at #24 on the list of rankings
Northern State among top 25 best Midwest public universities
More Storms Friday Night
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Thursday Team Weather
Gevo Breaks Ground on Largest Economic Investment in South Dakota History
Gevo breaks ground on largest economic investment in South Dakota history
Butterfly
Butterfly House & Aquarium to host 10th annual Wings & Waves Gala