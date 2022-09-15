Cloudy, Chance of Rain Later

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to see quite a bit of cloud cover around the region today. It will be a little cooler than yesterday, but still warm, especially in the east. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s this afternoon. Chances of rain will increase this afternoon into this evening. An isolated severe storm or two will be possible with the main threats being for wind gusts in excess of 60 mph. These will advance east overnight.

A few showers and storms will still be possible on Friday, but they’ll remain widely scattered and not everyone will see them. The rainfall that these storms produce won’t add up to much. Highs on Friday will cool to the mid to upper 70s. Another chance for a few showers and storms will be possible early Saturday as well as later in the evening into Sunday morning.

Temperatures this weekend will mainly be in the upper 70s to the lower 80s. Heading into next week, we warm up again into the mid to upper 80s for the beginning of the week with dry weather. Our next chances for rain will be next Wednesday and Thursday. That will be followed by cooler temperatures.

