Comfort King to host its first ever Soft Spot For Kids Mattress Drive

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Comfort King hosted their first-ever Soft Spot For Kids Mattress Drive this weekend.

The Comfort King is located on 49th street near Loise Ave. next to HyVee. The drive is to help give mattresses to kids who are in need. For every mattress sold this weekend, Comfort King will donate a kid’s bed to a family in need.

“I think a lot of people aren’t aware of just how much our brain grows and develops and how much we retain information when we sleep. The process of sleeping is so vital to all ages of folks, but especially for kids, kids need at least 10 hours of sleep if they’re to go to school and learn and retain information.

The beds will be distributed through The Furniture Mission.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.