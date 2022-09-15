Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Dakota Wheelin’ raised $12,000 for South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota Wheelin’ presented a large check to the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance.

The $12,000 check from Dakota Wheelin’ was made possible by a fundraising event the group held on Sept. 4 at the fairgrounds called the “Dakota Wheelin 4-by-4 Showcase.”

The money will go towards the Alliance’s Suicide Prevention Program, which is featured in September for Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month.

“So any of the support that we get to help us fulfill our mission... our electric bill, you’d be, you’d be amazed at what our electric bill is, cost of food, cost of labor,” said Brian Phelps, the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance Ex. Director. “So we need the support of the community and organizations like Dakota Wheelin’ to make it happen.”

Dakota Wheelin’ does a number of fundraising events like this, allowing them to share their love of jeeps and raise money for some good causes.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple law enforcement agencies barricade a Sioux Falls apartment on Sept. 14, 2022.
Police: Woman dead after standoff at Sioux Falls apartment
Murder suicide indicated by investigation
Names released in fatal motorcycle accident
SHANNON KING, faces four counts of reckless burning
Police: Multiple dumpster fires reported in Sioux Falls
The latest shooting in Sioux Falls rocked neighbors near the 3600 block of S. Willow Avenue...
Neighbors react to latest Sioux Falls shooting on S. Willow Ave
FILE PHOTO - One of the infants only weighed 2 pounds, 10.6 ounces, while the other weighed 2...
2-pound twin infants surrendered under Daniel’s Law

Latest News

Soft Spot For Kids
Comfort King to host its first ever Soft Spot For Kids Mattress Drive
Walk to End Alzheimer's this Saturday
Walk to End Alzheimer’s this Saturday
Thursday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Cloudy, rain this evening
LifeScape
LifeScape utilizes volunteering opportunities to give back