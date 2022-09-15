Dakota Wheelin’ raised $12,000 for South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota Wheelin’ presented a large check to the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance.

The $12,000 check from Dakota Wheelin’ was made possible by a fundraising event the group held on Sept. 4 at the fairgrounds called the “Dakota Wheelin 4-by-4 Showcase.”

The money will go towards the Alliance’s Suicide Prevention Program, which is featured in September for Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month.

“So any of the support that we get to help us fulfill our mission... our electric bill, you’d be, you’d be amazed at what our electric bill is, cost of food, cost of labor,” said Brian Phelps, the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance Ex. Director. “So we need the support of the community and organizations like Dakota Wheelin’ to make it happen.”

Dakota Wheelin’ does a number of fundraising events like this, allowing them to share their love of jeeps and raise money for some good causes.

