DWU knocks off #7 Northwestern, Dakota State falls to #15 Bellevue in college volleyball

MITCHELL and MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -7th-ranked Northwestern won the first set in Mitchell Wednesday night and Alysen Dexter had a huge night with 21 kills for the Red Raiders. But the home team rallied to win the final 3 sets and win the match taking the 4th and final set 26-24. Ady Dwight had 13 kills for the Tigers, Mariah Gloe had 15 and MacKenzie Miller had 10.

Dakota State got 10 kills from Brooklyn Grage and 8 from Madalyn Groft but 15th-ranked Bellevue won the match 3-0 at the Fieldhouse.

