Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Former church employee pleads guilty to embezzling $324,000

Catholic Church Cross
Catholic Church Cross(Josh Applegate)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to WNAX radio, a former church employee has pleaded guilty to embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from two Catholic parishes.

Steven Bares appeared Tuesday in federal court, where he pleaded guilty to one felony count of wire fraud. Bares took $324,000 from two Catholic parishes in Tabor and Lesterville. He initially pleaded not guilty but changed his plea during this week’s hearing.

Court records indicate Bares was tried in federal court because his wire transactions crossed state lines into Minnesota. The investigation included the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office, and the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation.

Matt Althoff, chancellor for the Sioux Falls Diocese, sent an email message to Tabor and Lesterville parishioners following Bares’ guilty plea and spoke late Wednesday afternoon in a meeting of parishioners from the two churches, St. Wenceslaus Church in Tabor and St. John the Baptist Church in Lesterville. During the meeting at the Tabor church, Althoff said the illegal activity appears limited to Bares. No family members, priests, or other individuals have been linked to the embezzlement.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple law enforcement agencies barricade a Sioux Falls apartment on Sept. 14, 2022.
Police: Woman dead after standoff at Sioux Falls apartment
police lights generic
Names released in fatal motorcycle accident
SHANNON KING, faces four counts of reckless burning
Police: Multiple dumpster fires reported in Sioux Falls
The latest shooting in Sioux Falls rocked neighbors near the 3600 block of S. Willow Avenue...
Neighbors react to latest Sioux Falls shooting on S. Willow Ave
FILE PHOTO - One of the infants only weighed 2 pounds, 10.6 ounces, while the other weighed 2...
2-pound twin infants surrendered under Daniel’s Law

Latest News

police lights
Three Sisseton residents identified in Saturday’s fatal one-car crash
Midco Aquatic Center announces new fall programs as center fully reopens
Midco Aquatic Center announces new fall programs as center fully reopens
Midco Aquatic Center announces new fall programs as center fully reopens
THEOPHILUS JOSEPH II GARY, faces charges for domestic abuse
Police: Rapid City man faces multiple drug and domestic abuse charges