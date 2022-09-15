Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Four essential tips for first time real estate investors

Investment loans for real estate require higher down payments than home mortgages
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Real estate has long been considered by most experts a sound investment but getting started in the housing market can be intimidating.

Danetha Doe with Clever Real Estate shared four important tips for anyone looking to enter the market for the first time.

Find a real estate agent you trust in the area you plan to invest: You want someone that understands your dreams and goals while offering insight and guidance, and possibly deals not yet on the market.

Review your credit report: Look for and fix any mistakes before applying for a loan.

Look at the areas surrounding properties of interest: Proximity to schools, bars and restaurants, along with nearby amenities like parks and bike paths tend to add value.

Plan to save 25% for a down payment: Home mortgages have lower down payment requirements than business investments, so you need to be prepared to put more down.

For further information , the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) has a free resources on real estate, including a Real Estate Investment and Savings Strategy.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights generic
Names released in fatal motorcycle accident
Multiple law enforcement agencies barricade a Sioux Falls apartment on Sept. 14, 2022.
Police: Woman dead after standoff at Sioux Falls apartment
The latest shooting in Sioux Falls rocked neighbors near the 3600 block of S. Willow Avenue...
Neighbors react to latest Sioux Falls shooting on S. Willow Ave
SHANNON KING, faces four counts of reckless burning
Police: Multiple dumpster fires reported in Sioux Falls
FILE PHOTO - One of the infants only weighed 2 pounds, 10.6 ounces, while the other weighed 2...
2-pound twin infants surrendered under Daniel’s Law

Latest News

Gevo Breaks Ground on Largest Economic Investment in South Dakota History
Gevo breaks ground on largest economic investment in South Dakota history
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Edwardsville Police Department shows former Kansas...
FBI arrests former Kansas detective long accused of sexually assaulting women
Four essential tips for first time real estate investors
Residents of Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, provided 50 migrants with food, water and...
Florida, Texas escalate flights, buses to move migrants