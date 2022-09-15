Avera Medical Minute
Fundraiser helps residents have fun at Orchard Hills

By Kesia Cameron
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 7:07 PM CDT
DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The first Annual Orchard Hills Shine and Show Car Show will raise money to help better the lives of residents at Orchard Hills.

The fundraising event will take place Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Orchard Hills in Dell Rapids. Donations and proceeds from food sales will also go towards the purchase of an eight-person golf cart. Organizers want to gift the residents fun golf cart rides to help them have some fun while they reside at Orchard Hills.

Avera at Home is helping with food production and sales.

This event is a free-will (excluding meals) donation to earn money to pay for the eight person golf cart and provide ongoing joyful experiences to the residents of Orchard Hills.

