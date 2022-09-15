Gevo breaks ground on largest economic investment in South Dakota history

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Noem announced that Gevo has broken ground on the largest economic investment in South Dakota history – a world-class sustainable fuel production facility in Lake Preston.

According to a press release from Gov. Noem’s office, Gevo’s facility will create 1,000 jobs during construction and 90 long-term high-paying jobs. The new facility is the first billion-dollar-plus project in the history of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development.

“Today, we get to celebrate South Dakota’s continued growth,” said Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden spoke at the groundbreaking ceremony. “I’m excited about the long-term partnership that this facility will have with our farmers.”

Gevo is commercializing the next generation of gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel with the potential to achieve zero carbon emissions and reducing greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

“Businesses are choosing South Dakota because we are ‘Open for Business,’ and we give them the opportunity to succeed,” said Noem. “This facility proves that government mandates are not necessary for our energy industry to be environmentally responsible. Companies like Gevo are taking the lead build an all-of-the-above American energy supply, and they’re working with our farmers to do it.”

The facility will use sustainable, regionally grown corn as its feedstock and will pay farmers a premium for sustainably grown corn. Gevo will also be supporting two Build Dakota Scholarships for students at Lake Area Technical College.

