LifeScape utilizes volunteering opportunities to give back

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week is “Direct Support Professionals” week. DSP’s are those who work on the front lines of caring for kids and adults who sometimes need some extra supervision to get through life.

It can be challenging and at the same time truly rewarding. It can also provide an opportunity to give back in a way you might not expect.

As we’ve shown you before, it takes quite a support staff to assist all the kids and adults who work with LifeScape in improving their quality of life.

“Direct Support Professionals are really just the heart and soul of LifeScape.” Amy Hoekstra works at LifeScape and oversees some of the DSP’s and the work they do...day in and day out. “They are what makes the wheel of LifeScape spin.”

Direct Support Professionals are the glue at LifeScape. They fill so many different roles. Curtis Dunn is the Lead Support Professional at LifeScape. “We help people...take them to appointments...their parents or guardians might be 200 miles away.”

They provide emotional support. They provide guidance and encouragement. And here at LifeScape....Direct Support Professionals also have the opportunity to do something else: give back in a way you might not expect.

“We deliver meals at home to people who aren’t able to provide for themselves.”, said Curtis Dunn.

That’s right. They get to volunteer; a way to support organizations that have supported them.

In this case, Meals on Wheels, the program that delivers meals to people that....for one reason or another....have difficulty getting meals on their own.

On this day, we caught up with Rheanon Larson and her LifeScape friend, Robbie.

“You help people have meaningful days while still getting their day-to-day stuff done: The doctor’s appointments and stuff but you still have some fun opportunities to get out and be active with them in the community,” said Larson.

Rheanon and Robbie, working as a team at LifeScape and outside its walls in the Sioux Falls community, learning directly that it is better to give than receive.

“You bond with your co-workers as well. you also get a good bond with the people that you support and their families,” said Larson.

On the day we were with this group, they made 14 stops in Sioux Falls...bringing meals to those who needed them.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.