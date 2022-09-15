Love III and Harrington talk about the course and the city for the Champions Tour

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The really cool thing about the Sanford International is that each year the field grows with lots of new young faces.

Davis Love III is still a relative newcomer to the Champions Tour. But he’s made this one of the stops he wants to include in his calendar every summer.

The players really enjoy getting to play an old-school golf course that requires more shot-making than bombing it off the tee. And these guys can still pull off all the shots which makes it fun to watch and also for them to show off in front of the great fans who support this event. ”There’s a couple of them where laying up in the right place is very important. It’s not a power game golf course where you just have to smash a driver all the way around. You’ve got to put it in the right place to the right hole locations. I finally got it right today on 18. I looked at where the pin wase and hit the right club off the tee. So I’m learning more and more every year. But it’s a fun golf course and it’s always in great shape,” says Davis Love III.

Behind the range is a fun place to hang out as a fan and watch these guys shape their shots. In particular you might want to watch newcomer Padraig Harrington who is a rookie that is making an immediate impact with a solid all around game that has stood the test of time all around the world.

And he’s looking forward to making his first appearance in Sioux Falls. ”The Champions Tour comes to markets like here in Sioux Falls that are not necessarily serviced for other golf tournaments. And it’s a big deal. The crowds come out, the tournaments, there’s an atmosphere. The community gets involved, the charities get involved and the Champions Tour is a much bigger deal than I thought it was. It really has it’s marketplace for people. The venues we’ve gone to this summer, the crowds have been great, the atmosphere has been great,” says Harrington.

Harrington has been on fire since joining the Champions Tour. He’d like to join the list of champions at this event. It starts Friday late morning and runs thru Sunday afternoon.

