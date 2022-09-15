Midco Aquatic Center announces new fall programs as center fully reopens

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -From the crack of dawn till evening, the Midco Aquatic Center welcomes swimmers to jump into one of their pools for fitness, fun, or a little of both. Jean Pearson makes sure everything goes smoothly.

“From lap swim to fitness classes, recreational swim for little people to young at heart,” said Pearson.

And as the seasons change, so do the programs.

“Intertube water polo, underwater hockey, got a special event coming up at the end of October, our floating pumpkin patch,” said Pearson.

Registration for swimming lessons starts soon.

Fall swimming lessons will open Tuesday, September 20, through the 27th, with lessons beginning on Monday, October 3, 2022.

Becky Dornheim is one of the faithful to swim laps at the start of her day.

“It’s for your head and for your heart and your calories while you do it, but it keeps you whole,” said Dornheim.

After suffering from major heart issues, she believes getting exercise at the pool has kept her alive. While gaining strength, she also gained friends.

“Meeting people; it’s part of the community. Sioux Falls is so lucky to have this facility. I think we need another one,” said Dornheim.

Pearson hopes to reach as many as possible about the health benefits, enjoyment, and safety of swimming.

“If we can get young people to know how to save themselves if they get in a situation, that’s a win because we would hate to have any sort of fatality that could have been easily prevented,” said Pearson.

