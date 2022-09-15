Minnesota Ave. and 2nd St. closed for emergency repairs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An announcement from the City of Sioux Falls says a portion of North Minnesota Avenue is closed for immediate emergency repairs.

North Minnesota Avenue will be closed at Second Street, and traffic will be detoured around the closure. The City of Sioux Falls will be repairing a water main break, with repairs expected to be completed by 9 p.m. this evening.

Drivers are urged to use caution and reduce speeds while traveling near the construction area and may want to consider alternate routes.

