Northern State among top 25 best Midwest public universities

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - U.S. News and World Report have released their rankings for the best colleges for the 2022-2023 year.

According to the rankings, Northern State University was one of the top 25 public universities in the Midwest.

The 56 public universities in the Midwest were ranked on seventeen measures of quality, including financial resources, graduation rates, retention and academic reputation.

Northern State staff say their success is due to their faculty and their attentiveness to students.

”The faculty truly care. They know who you are. They remember you from years past. That’s truly just very very unique to us as an institution and again, it’s that personalized attention that we pride ourselves on,” said Justin Fraase, NSU VP of Enrollment, Communication and Marketing.

Freshman Skylinn Williams grew up in Aberdeen and chose Northern because she knew the staff at NSU care about her education.

”A lot of my friends decided to go here, but one of the main reasons is that I knew that Northern had great faculty and I would be comfortable and I’d get the help that I need, so that’s why I decided to go here,” said Williams.

Williams, who is studying biochemistry, also knew Northern had invested in a new science center, which opened in 2019.

”They have really great faculty, but I think they also have really great programs here. The education department is huge and also, we have a really great science center. Since I’m going into science, I’ve noticed that they have a lot of great resources and a lot of great classes to take,” said Williams.

Freshman Madison Park is from Watertown, but she could tell from her first college visit that Northern had a lot to offer.

”Junior year, when I walked onto campus, I really liked how it was. The professors and person that led me around were all really nice, and there are so many different clubs and programs you can join. They have so many on-campus activities, like we’re doing glow bowling tonight and the football games are always really fun. There’s just so many different things to do,” said Park.

The support Aberdeen has for NSU also contributes to its success. Fraase says not all universities have this support.

“We really think we’re a hidden gem. What we want to do is try to get the word out as to how great Northern is, and not just Northern, but the community of Aberdeen as well. The community supports the institution well beyond what many of our competitors are able to do, particularly for a community the size of Aberdeen,” said Fraase.

South Dakota School of Mines and Technology also made the top 25 Midwest public universities, coming in at number four.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.