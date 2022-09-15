Police clarify details on Wednesday’s murder-attempted suicide

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police released more information regarding the domestic dispute that led to one woman dead, the suspect attempting suicide, and two children in an undisclosed “safe place.”

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said someone in the apartment called the police on Wednesday morning, and the operator heard yelling before the line disconnected. Officers were informed there was an “unknown problem” at the apartment on the 3600 block of S. Willow Avenue.

Clemens said a five-year-old boy responded to the officer’s knocks on the front door, and he told police the man had hurt the woman. The officers then entered the apartment and saw the suspect go into a room. When the officers turned the corner to confront the suspect, they saw him pointing a gun in their direction. That’s when the officers turned to leave and picked up the small child. While they were exiting the apartment, the officers heard gunshots.

Authorities say they are unsure whether the 26-year-old victim, Brianna Mattix Hatch, was shot before officers arrived or while they were there, but the responding officers did see her when they entered the apartment. When the autopsy results are released, officers will confirm her cause of death.

The officers called for reinforcement and told residents to exit the building since, as Clemens said, “Walls don’t mean much to bullets in an apartment.” Multiple law enforcement representatives responded, including police, sheriffs, both the police and sheriff’s SWAT teams, negotiators, game fish and park, and highway patrol.

Clemens wanted to clarify the sequence of events regarding to the 32-year-old suspect’s attempted suicide. Clemens said members from the SWAT team were in the hallway and heard the suspect yelling for some time, then it was quiet, and a single shot sounded almost immediately before the SWAT members entered and found the suspect. The suspect had life-threatening injuries and is currently in the hospital receiving treatment.

Officers only learned after they had left that another child, who was eight years old, was still in the apartment. Officer Clemens says there’s a state law that deals with children and custody, so officers cannot disclose what happened with the children, but did confirm they are in a “safe place.”

