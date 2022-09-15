Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Police: Rapid City man faces multiple drug and domestic abuse charges

THEOPHILUS JOSEPH II GARY, faces charges for domestic abuse
THEOPHILUS JOSEPH II GARY, faces charges for domestic abuse(Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police reported a Rapid City man in custody faces multiple drugs and domestic abuse-related charges after the victim’s family member notified the police.

Officer Sam Clemens said the victim’s family member contacted police on Wednesday around 1:30 p.m., reporting her abuse. Officers went to her address in central Sioux Falls and found blood outside the apartment and the front door open. The state of the home showed signs of a struggle, and no one was inside.

Officers talked with neighbors and obtained the contact information for the woman who lived in the apartment. Police called her and found that she had been kidnapped for two days and beaten by her boyfriend whenever she tried to leave the apartment. The suspect took her car keys Wednesday afternoon and left the apartment complex in her vehicle.

Police found that car in a parking lot near 41st and Louise Ave, and the suspect was found walking nearby. Theophilus Joseph Gary II, 43, from Rapid City, was arrested for Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, 2nd-Degree Kidnapping, Simple Assault, and Aggravated Assault, and police found marijuana and meth in his possession, so he was charged for that as well.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple law enforcement agencies barricade a Sioux Falls apartment on Sept. 14, 2022.
Police: Woman dead after standoff at Sioux Falls apartment
police lights generic
Names released in fatal motorcycle accident
SHANNON KING, faces four counts of reckless burning
Police: Multiple dumpster fires reported in Sioux Falls
The latest shooting in Sioux Falls rocked neighbors near the 3600 block of S. Willow Avenue...
Neighbors react to latest Sioux Falls shooting on S. Willow Ave
FILE PHOTO - One of the infants only weighed 2 pounds, 10.6 ounces, while the other weighed 2...
2-pound twin infants surrendered under Daniel’s Law

Latest News

police lights
Three Sisseton residents identified in Saturday’s fatal one-car crash
Midco Aquatic Center announces new fall programs as center fully reopens
Midco Aquatic Center announces new fall programs as center fully reopens
Midco Aquatic Center announces new fall programs as center fully reopens
Multiple law enforcement agencies barricade a Sioux Falls apartment on Sept. 14, 2022.
Police clarify details on Wednesday’s murder-attempted suicide