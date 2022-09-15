September 14th Dakota News Now Plays of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Jefferson’s Carter Locy stepped up when it mattered, shaking away not one but two shots on goal to help the Cavaliers stay in the game.

Central Lyon was on a roll against West Sioux, as Zach Lutmer finds Reece Vander Zee for 58 yards on the score.

South Dakota State went to the wire against Chicago State in the Sanford Pentagon, but took the close win thanks to 27 kills from Crystal Burk.

Tea needed a big first step forward against O’Gorman, and they found it as Blake Thompson takes it 58 yards to the house to help the Titans win.

And our top spot this week goes to South Dakota State’s Mark Gronowski, having to recover the high snap, but still finding time to hit Tyler Feldkamp in the end zone for the score.

And those are your Plays of the Week.

