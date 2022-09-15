“Show!”-Episode 3 (9-14-22)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It was a wild third week of college football locally and nationally that led to a couple of dramatic finishes for South Dakota State and Augustana as well as a significant change to the coaching staff at South Dakota.

For the third week Dakota News Now’s Zach Borg & Argus Leader’s Matt Zimmer are breaking down the week in local college football and looking at the week ahead, as well as a look at more regional and national stories plus game picks! Click on the video to watch the replay and join them on Twitter live at 1 PM each Wednesday for analysis, predictions and some fun during the season!

