Sioux Falls Savoy Theater looks to provide opportunities for performing to people of all ages
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There’s a new opportunity for people of all ages who want to try out performing arts.
The newly formed Sioux Falls Savoy Theater is founded by Graham Wrighton.
The theater’s goal is to provide free and open opportunities for performing on stage to those of all ages.
