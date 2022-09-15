Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sioux Falls school buses hoping to make more improvements

By Baylee Peterson
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Bussing in the Sioux Falls School District is something that has been addressed this year within the district and the bussing organization, School Bus Inc.

School Bus Inc has worked with the Sioux Falls School District for years.

And this year they made the decision to reevaluate the bussing system by utilizing different stops as well as a new app called Stopfinder.

This allows parents, bus drivers, and the school district to track when a child gets on and off the bus as well as other features.

But some parents say this year has been somewhat difficult.

“I have four children, and this is my 3rd one going to school, and this is the first time I’ve had an issue with the bus,” said the parent.

Late starts were among concerns with the new bus routes.

“I go pick up my child sometimes and her drop off time is between 11:40 and 12:00 and yesterday she didn’t get to my house until 12:40. So that a whole hour of me just sitting there waiting,” said Dominique Kubik, parent.

Other parents shared the same concerns.

“I have waited over 30 minutes where the bus has been late and I get that it’s the beginning of the school year but he’s three years old, he’s potty training,” said the parent.

She says in those times she looks to use the app but hasn’t had luck.

“The app has only worked for me once it usually says it’s unavailable,” said parent.

Josh Kinard, director of operations for School Bus Inc says this is something they are working to address with several factors contributing.

“It seems Sioux Falls is under the cloud of construction right now so we’re definitely having to do a lot of fine tuning to rearrange some streets and various things because we have gotten a lot of feedback our drivers as to hey this is slowing us down; we need to do some rerouting,” said Josh Kinard, director of operations for School Bus Inc.

He says these different concerns get addressed within the district and the bussing organizations.

“If they get notifications from parents and inquiries, they share that information with us. We are trying to help because there are a lot of little issues that pop up,” said Kinard.

Parents hope this is the case.

“I hope they take all the consideration they get to improve the app, to improve the aids, the improve the drivers,” said Kubik.

School Bus Inc. says they will be working to address these different concerns.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO - One of the infants only weighed 2 pounds, 10.6 ounces, while the other weighed 2...
2-pound twin infants surrendered under Daniel’s Law
Multiple law enforcement agencies barricade a Sioux Falls apartment on Sept. 14, 2022.
Police: Woman dead after standoff at Sioux Falls apartment
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
Emergency crews were called to the CHS Agri Services Center shortly before 5 p.m. Monday for a...
Worker dies after being trapped in corn silo
Authorities say 10 people were injured in a building collapse near Summit, SD
Developing: At least 10 injured in dairy barn construction collapse near Summit

Latest News

Sioux Falls school buses hoping to make more improvements
The theater's goal is to provide free and open opportunities for performing on stage to those...
Sioux Falls Savoy Theater looks to provide opportunities for performing to people of all ages
The newly formed Sioux Falls Savoy Theater is founded by Graham Wrighton.
Sioux Falls Savoy Theater
SIOUX FALLS SAVOY THEATER