Sioux Falls school buses hoping to make more improvements

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Bussing in the Sioux Falls School District is something that has been addressed this year within the district and the bussing organization, School Bus Inc.

School Bus Inc has worked with the Sioux Falls School District for years.

And this year they made the decision to reevaluate the bussing system by utilizing different stops as well as a new app called Stopfinder.

This allows parents, bus drivers, and the school district to track when a child gets on and off the bus as well as other features.

But some parents say this year has been somewhat difficult.

“I have four children, and this is my 3rd one going to school, and this is the first time I’ve had an issue with the bus,” said the parent.

Late starts were among concerns with the new bus routes.

“I go pick up my child sometimes and her drop off time is between 11:40 and 12:00 and yesterday she didn’t get to my house until 12:40. So that a whole hour of me just sitting there waiting,” said Dominique Kubik, parent.

Other parents shared the same concerns.

“I have waited over 30 minutes where the bus has been late and I get that it’s the beginning of the school year but he’s three years old, he’s potty training,” said the parent.

She says in those times she looks to use the app but hasn’t had luck.

“The app has only worked for me once it usually says it’s unavailable,” said parent.

Josh Kinard, director of operations for School Bus Inc says this is something they are working to address with several factors contributing.

“It seems Sioux Falls is under the cloud of construction right now so we’re definitely having to do a lot of fine tuning to rearrange some streets and various things because we have gotten a lot of feedback our drivers as to hey this is slowing us down; we need to do some rerouting,” said Josh Kinard, director of operations for School Bus Inc.

He says these different concerns get addressed within the district and the bussing organizations.

“If they get notifications from parents and inquiries, they share that information with us. We are trying to help because there are a lot of little issues that pop up,” said Kinard.

Parents hope this is the case.

“I hope they take all the consideration they get to improve the app, to improve the aids, the improve the drivers,” said Kubik.

School Bus Inc. says they will be working to address these different concerns.

