Three Sisseton residents identified in Saturday’s fatal one-car crash

SISSETON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Three Sisseton, S.D., residents have been identified as the people who died in a one-vehicle crash late Saturday night southwest of Sisseton.

Preliminary crash information from the Department of Public Safety indicates that a 2012 Chevrolet Impala was southbound on Roberts County Road 28 when it left the roadway and entered the west ditch. The vehicle struck an approach, went airborne, rolled, and started on fire.

The occupants pronounced dead at the scene were identified as Serena Brant, 30; Stacy Brant, Sr., 59; and Anthony Janisch, 33. The other occupant, 29-year-old Wicanhpiduta Brant of Sioux Falls, sustained serious non-life threatening injuries. He was transported by ambulance to the Sisseton hospital and later was transferred to a Fargo, N.D., hospital.

The driver has not yet been determined. Seatbelt use is under investigation.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.