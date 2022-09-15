Walk to End Alzheimer’s this Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We spoke with the Development Director of the Alzheimer’s Association of South Dakota Carla Thielbar about what to expect at the event this Saturday. Registration for the walk will begin at 8:30 am and the ceremony will be at 10 am. The walk will begin at Levitt at the Falls.

Register: https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Walk2022/SD-SouthDakota?pg=entry&fr_id=15873

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.