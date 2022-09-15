Avera Medical Minute
Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Campground to host pumpkin patch festivities this weekend

Pumpkins (file)
Pumpkins (file)
By Austin Haskins
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While Halloween may still be weeks away, some businesses are beginning to prep for spooky season and one area campground is already getting a headstart on that.

Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Campground in Brandon is hosting their pumpkin patch festivities this weekend, even though it certainly doesn’t feel like Fall outside and Halloween is still six weeks away.

Dakota News Now’s Austin Haskins spoke with one of the managers Thursday morning about the weekend festivities and more.

For more details on the event and for a full list on their current and upcoming events, you can head over to the campground’s website.

For more on the corn maze, click here.

