Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

10pm Sportscast Thursday, September 15th

Champions Tour, Bergen Reilly, HS Volleyball and Luverne Football
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Champions Tour players are excited for this weekend’s Sanford International at Minnehaha C.C. Bergen Reilly gained a world of experience playing for Team USA on the Olympic level team. Impressive volleyball wins for Harrisburg, SF Christian and Dakota Valley. And the Luverne offense exploded before the lightning stopped a big win over Windom.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights generic
Names released in fatal motorcycle accident
Multiple law enforcement agencies barricade a Sioux Falls apartment on Sept. 14, 2022.
Police: Woman dead after standoff at Sioux Falls apartment
Catholic Church Cross
Former South Dakota church employee pleads guilty to embezzling $324,000
The latest shooting in Sioux Falls rocked neighbors near the 3600 block of S. Willow Avenue...
Neighbors react to latest Sioux Falls shooting on S. Willow Ave
SHANNON KING, faces four counts of reckless burning
Police: Multiple dumpster fires reported in Sioux Falls

Latest News

O'Gorman's Bergen Reilly gains a world of experience with Team USA in Dominican Republic
Bergen Reilly gained a world of experience playing for Team USA
Champions Tour players are excited to play Minnehaha CC for Sanford International
Champions Tour players are pumped to play Minnehaha CC for Sanford International
Impressive wins Thursday night for Harrisburg, SFC and Dakota Valley in HS Volleyball
Impressive volleyball wins Thursday for Harrisburg, SF Christian and Dakota Valley
Only lightning could stop the Luverne offense in big win over Windom
Only lightning could stop Luverne offense in big win over Windom Thursday night