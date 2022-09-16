After-school programs changing at Sioux Falls Public Schools next year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -When the last school bell rings and the kids leave for an after-school program, many take a bus to get to the program. Sioux Falls public schools, which operates the kids inc program, says next year, the kids will stay put, and the after-school programs will come to them.

When Rebecca Wimmer transitioned from The Boys and Girls Club to work for Sioux Falls Public Schools, she gained a unique perspective on how children are cared for after school.

“We have so many great non-profits, so many great agencies that are providing amazing care for Kids in our community, but when we do that in silos, there’s so many efficiencies,” said Wimmer.

The idea of reviewing a community learning center concept, where the schools continue to have their doors open after the last class was intriguing. Wimmers says other cities are finding it a success.

“They’re creating hubs out of our schools so that families, community members can utilize the school building as a way to connect,” said Wimmer.

At the same time, Sarah Hanson at Volunteers of America said she and her team wished more of their funds could go to the kids rather than operational expenses, such as bussing and building upkeep.

“We’ve actually been having the same conversations internally. When we both think something might be a good idea, and then you start bringing on the other partners who are saying, Yes, this makes sense. It just seems like the right thing to do,” said Hanson.

Starting next year, Sioux Falls public schools will oversee the after-school program within their walls, but a group of non-profits will implement it. The schools will have the consistency of being at the same progress level, so if a family relocates from one district to another, they’ll easily assimilate to the new school’s program. Kassidi Smith with the Boys and Girls Club is enjoying the collaboration.

“You can feel that that’s the same passion that we all share. And so knowing that we’re just very excited for what’s to come,” said Smith.

Wimmer believes there will be benefits for students that will affect the whole community.

Increase the number of students that were able to take care of in an after-school program

More course offerings are being planned.

“A gardening club or a chess club or a soccer club. It could be life skill development, like being involved in cooking classes or things like that,” said Wimmer.

Smith looks forward to next year with the anticipation of affecting more young lives.

“It’s a joy to know that you are improving that person’s life, and in their families as well,” said Smith.

Wimmer wants to ensure any Kids inc employees with state employment and benefits that their employment status will be unchanged. Other employment situations are still under review as to whether the school or the non-profits will employ the staff.

The Boys and Girls Club will continue to operate their after-school programs in Brandon and Harrisburg, as well as their Sioux Falls location on the empower campus.

The change is part of a 15-year plan starting with elementary schools, with future plans to open new programming for middle and high school students, as well as allow the buildings to be available for mental health, dental and other community programs.

