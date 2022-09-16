First Alert Forecast: Scattered rain chances throughout the weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- If you have any outdoor plans this weekend, you may want to have the raingear on standby.

The first of two low pressure systems brought scattered showers and thunderstorms to the region Thursday into early Friday morning. Most of the day Friday will be quiet with more clouds than sunshine and light winds. Highs range from around 70 northeast to around 80 along the South Dakota/Nebraska border.

The second low will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms beginning Friday evening and lasting through Sunday morning. A few strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Friday evening in south central and southwest South Dakota and an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm is possible Saturday afternoon and evening along and southeast of a line from Marshall to Sioux Falls to Yankton. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s over the weekend with lows in the 50s and 60s.

It’ll be a warm and sunny start to next week with highs in the 80s and even some 90s, but that won’t last as a strong cold front moves through Tuesday night into Wednesday. Chances for showers return for the second half of the week and temperatures will plummet as a result, with highs by Thursday and Friday in the 50s and 60s with lows in the 40s.

