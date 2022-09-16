Impressive volleyball wins Thursday for Harrisburg, SF Christian and Dakota Valley

SIOUX FALLS, HARRISBURG and N. SIOUX CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The 2nd-ranked Harrisburg Tigers in Class AA got 18 kills from Gabi Zachariason and went on to beat #5 Huron 3-1. It was the first loss of the season for the visiting Tigers.

At SFC, Ellie Lems had 11 kills and the top-ranked Chargers in Class A, won for the 11th time this season with a 3-0 sweep of Jackson County Central. And the 2nd-ranked Dakota Valley Panthers hosted #4 Canton and were also dominant in a 3-0 win. Sophie Tuttle led the Panthers with 12 kills.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.