Impressive volleyball wins Thursday for Harrisburg, SF Christian and Dakota Valley
1st and 2nd ranked teams were tough to beat Thursday night in HS Volleyball
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 11:37 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, HARRISBURG and N. SIOUX CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The 2nd-ranked Harrisburg Tigers in Class AA got 18 kills from Gabi Zachariason and went on to beat #5 Huron 3-1. It was the first loss of the season for the visiting Tigers.
At SFC, Ellie Lems had 11 kills and the top-ranked Chargers in Class A, won for the 11th time this season with a 3-0 sweep of Jackson County Central. And the 2nd-ranked Dakota Valley Panthers hosted #4 Canton and were also dominant in a 3-0 win. Sophie Tuttle led the Panthers with 12 kills.
Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.