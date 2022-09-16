Avera Medical Minute
Impressive volleyball wins Thursday for Harrisburg, SF Christian and Dakota Valley

1st and 2nd ranked teams were tough to beat Thursday night in HS Volleyball
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 11:37 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, HARRISBURG and N. SIOUX CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The 2nd-ranked Harrisburg Tigers in Class AA got 18 kills from Gabi Zachariason and went on to beat #5 Huron 3-1. It was the first loss of the season for the visiting Tigers.

At SFC, Ellie Lems had 11 kills and the top-ranked Chargers in Class A, won for the 11th time this season with a 3-0 sweep of Jackson County Central. And the 2nd-ranked Dakota Valley Panthers hosted #4 Canton and were also dominant in a 3-0 win. Sophie Tuttle led the Panthers with 12 kills.

