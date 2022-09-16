Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

LIVE at 6:45: Metro Sports TV broadcasts SF Lincoln vs. Harrisburg football

Metro Sports TV broadcasts high school games from across the Sioux Falls area.
Metro Sports TV broadcasts high school games from across the Sioux Falls area.(MGN Online)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We have a special Friday night of high school football as Sioux Falls Lincoln takes on Harrisburg, and Metro Sports TV is broadcasting the game live.

The livestream is available in the video player above. The game begins at 6 p.m. Metro Sports TV’s broadcast will begin 15 minutes before with their pregame show.

Dakota News Now is teaming up with Metro Sports TV to offer free livestreams of high school sporting events this fall and winter. All games will also be streamed at metrosports.tv.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights generic
Names released in fatal motorcycle accident
Catholic Church Cross
Former South Dakota church employee pleads guilty to embezzling $324,000
Gevo Breaks Ground on Largest Economic Investment in South Dakota History
Gevo breaks ground on largest economic investment in South Dakota history
Multiple law enforcement agencies barricade a Sioux Falls apartment on Sept. 14, 2022.
Police clarify details on Wednesday’s murder-attempted suicide
police lights
Three Sisseton residents identified in Saturday’s fatal one-car crash

Latest News

‘What was the first time I met Tina Peters?’ And I said, “It was that Cyber Symposium in Sioux...
Mike Lindell’s phone seizure by FBI tied to last year’s Cyber Symposium in Sioux Falls
The 2022 South Dakota Film Festival will welcome back audiences for the first time in three...
South Dakota Film Festival returns to an in-person event
More Rain Chances Over the Weekend
Tyler Roney's First Alert Forecast
Two veterans make Midwest Honor Flight despite absence of brother
Two veterans make Midwest Honor Flight despite absence of brother