Man charged after carjacking Mitchell patrol car

police lights
police lights(KLTV)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to KORN News Radio, a Washington man has been charged after trying to escape in a Mitchell patrol car.

Officers had placed suspect Martin Sohappy in the back seat of a patrol vehicle and locked the door after responding to a call on Wednesday around 11 p.m. Sohappy was not under arrest at the time, so he was not handcuffed. While officers were conducting interviews with other people related to the incident, Sohappy was able to open the slider in the partition between the driver’s area and the back seat and climbed through the 11″ X 13″ opening before driving away in the patrol vehicle.

Authorities say a short pursuit took place about five miles east of Mitchell on Highway 38 when Sohappy pulled over and tried to escape in a corn field. Officers were able to gain custody of Sohappy, and the patrol vehicle only sustained minor tire damage.

Martin Sohappy from Yakima, Washington, has been charged with Grand theft, Aggravated Eluding, and Obstructing Law Enforcement. Sohappy was taken to the Davison County Jail.

Officers would like to remind the public that Grand theft and Aggravated Eluding are felonies and obstructing Law Enforcement is a misdemeanor.

