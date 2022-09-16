Man wanted for dangerous assault and weapons charges in Minnehaha County

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an 18-year-old man with charges regarding assault and dangerous weapon use.

Sheriffs are seeking information regarding the location of 18-year-old Damien Jo Westra, who is wanted for Aggravated Assault with a Dangerous Weapon & Discharge of a Firearm at an Occupied Structure. Westra is 5′11″ and weighs approximately 145 lbs.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call one of the following numbers:

• During business hours: (605) 367-4268 or (605) 367-4300

• After hours: (605) 367-7000

• Crime stoppers: (605) 367-7007

• Emergency situation: 911

Damien Jo Westra Wanted In Minnehaha County (Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)

