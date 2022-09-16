Avera Medical Minute
Man wanted for dangerous assault and weapons charges in Minnehaha County

Damien Westra Wanted in Minnehaha County
Damien Westra Wanted in Minnehaha County(Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an 18-year-old man with charges regarding assault and dangerous weapon use.

Sheriffs are seeking information regarding the location of 18-year-old Damien Jo Westra, who is wanted for Aggravated Assault with a Dangerous Weapon & Discharge of a Firearm at an Occupied Structure. Westra is 5′11″ and weighs approximately 145 lbs.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call one of the following numbers:

• During business hours: (605) 367-4268 or (605) 367-4300

• After hours: (605) 367-7000

• Crime stoppers: (605) 367-7007

• Emergency situation: 911

Damien Jo Westra Wanted In Minnehaha County
Damien Jo Westra Wanted In Minnehaha County(Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)

