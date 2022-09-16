Man wanted for dangerous assault and weapons charges in Minnehaha County
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an 18-year-old man with charges regarding assault and dangerous weapon use.
Sheriffs are seeking information regarding the location of 18-year-old Damien Jo Westra, who is wanted for Aggravated Assault with a Dangerous Weapon & Discharge of a Firearm at an Occupied Structure. Westra is 5′11″ and weighs approximately 145 lbs.
Authorities ask anyone with information to call one of the following numbers:
• During business hours: (605) 367-4268 or (605) 367-4300
• After hours: (605) 367-7000
• Crime stoppers: (605) 367-7007
• Emergency situation: 911
