Mike Lindell’s phone seizure by FBI tied to last year’s Cyber Symposium in Sioux Falls

'What was the first time I met Tina Peters?' And I said, "It was that Cyber Symposium in Sioux...
‘What was the first time I met Tina Peters?’ And I said, “It was that Cyber Symposium in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, last August,” said Lindell. “We flew in people from all over the country. I had no idea who Tina Peters was.”(Beth Warden)
By Beth Warden
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In August 2021, Mike Lindell’s cyber symposium at the Military Alliance brought Sioux Falls into the spotlight as politicians and I-T professionals reviewed Lindell’s claim that voting machines were hacked in previous elections.

Although the data presented was found to be unsubstantiated by most who attended, the interactions with those who participated continue to be questioned. Last Tuesday, the FBI confiscated Lindell’s phone. He claims their questions go back to the Cyber Symposium and Sioux Falls.

“So who are you, and what do you want? And the one guy says FBI,” says Lindell of the encounter in Mankato, Minnesota. Lindell says he was at a Hardee’s drive-thru when several FBI vehicles encircled him in the lane. He and a friend were returning from an early morning of duck hunting in southern Minnesota.

Lindell says the FBI was asking about Tina Peters, who is facing charges for her conduct while employed to oversee elections in Colorado, including attempting to influence a public servant, criminal impersonation, and official misconduct.

Lindell retells the conversation with an FBI agent.

‘What was the first time I met Tina Peters?’ And I said, “It was that Cyber Symposium in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, last August,” said Lindell. “We flew in people from all over the country. I had no idea who Tina Peters was.”

Lindell defends her actions.

“She did nothing wrong. She was doing her job,” said Lindell.

We also asked about the status of his claim that he was assaulted in a lobby of a Sioux Falls hotel during the cyber symposium.

“I was physically attacked and threatened beyond anything I know. You know, it took three days or actually almost a week for the pain to heal or where I didn’t have the pain there. And I filed it with the Sioux Falls police. They never followed back up with me,” said Lindell.

Minnehaha county state’s attorney Daniel Haggar says Sioux falls police and Lindell have had conversations and added, " no official charging decision has been made,” said Haggar.

While the courts sort out the fate for Peters, Lindell plans to also file suit for the confiscation of his cell phone, which he says is vital to operate his four companies and adjust his hearing aids.

“I just got off with all my lawyers, and we’re gonna sue the United States government and the FBI. And so we’re telling the world it’s over for them. We’re going after them. This was a violation of First Amendment rights, Fourth Amendment rights, and Fifth Amendment,” said Lindell.

We also contacted the FBI for a statement and if they had received any litigation notice from Lindell or his attorneys and did not receive a response.

