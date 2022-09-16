Only lightning could stop Luverne offense in big win over Windom Thursday night

LUVERNE, MN (Dakota News Now) -The Luverne Cardinals made head coach Todd Oye happy Thursday night when they jumped out to a 29-0 lead after one quarter in a 36-0 win over Windom. That was the score at half-time and the game was called in the 3rd quarter due to heavy lightning.

Gavin DeBeer had the big play in the first quarter with a 76 yard touchdown run. But QB Connor Connell also had a big quarter with a TD pass, a 17 yard TD run and also caught a 28-yard touchdown pass from Carter Sehr. The Cardinals improved to 2-1 with the victory.

