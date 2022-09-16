Preparations underway for South Dakota Governor’s Inauguration in January

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Although the guest of honor has not been decided upon, preparations are being made for the inauguration of South Dakota’s Governor in January.

Matt and Stephanie Judson are the chairpersons for the event. Matt told the DRG Media Group that the organizing committee is taking care of the details they’re able to do at this point.

“The inaugural committee is an ad-hoc committee that’s basically appointed by, through the mayor’s powers. It’s a team of dedicated individuals, many of them are state employees, wonderful people,” said Judson.

Stephanie says this will be the third inauguration the Judsons have helped plan.

“The mayor worked hard to find stellar replacements for us, and it’s our pleasure to introduce Matt and Kim Brakke, who have already been attending our meetings and who will then work alongside us for the remainder of the planning and then chair your 2027 inaugural,” said Stephanie Judson.

Matt and Kim Brakke say they’re looking forward to being part of the events.

“We’re honored to join, and we’re learning a lot already and look forward to the next several months where we’ll definitely learn a lot more and look forward to being involved,” said Matt Brakke.

“Just excited for what’s coming up, it’s fun to get to know- there’s so many fabulous people on the committee that all I do so far is take notes and just try to learn faces because it’s a well-oiled machine so far, so excited to be a part of it,” said Kim Brakke.

District 24 Senator Mary Duvall of Pierre is the organizing committee’s liaison with the state legislature.

More details about the Jan. 7, 2023, South Dakota inauguration events will be known soon after the November general election.

