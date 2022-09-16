Avera Medical Minute
Sanford Health offers screenings and classes for Fall Prevention Week

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Fall Prevention Week begins Sept.19, and a representative from Sanford Health shared actions you can take to prevent yourself from falling.

Karla Cazer with Sanford Health said fall accidents are the reason most seniors 65 and older end up in the emergency room, “And South Dakota, we’re really not doing very well, we’re fourth in the nation for deaths from falls.”

Sanford Health is trying to decrease the number of fall accidents by offering fun classes and screenings for Fall Prevention Week. The Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL) class helps with strength and balance. A Matter of Balance helps change your mental outlook on independent living and staying safe. There is also a fun class offered; Bingo Size allows attendees to win prizes while building their strength.

Sanford Health is partnering with the Fire Department and Active Gen to provide screenings and demonstrations of the classes available. If you would like to partake in this event, in the mornings of Sept. 20-22, individuals can visit Falls Community Health or the Fire Department. Or during the afternoon hours on Sept. 21 and 22, individuals can go to Active Gen or the Library.

