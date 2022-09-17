Attempted break-in leads to shots fired in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A man is in custody following an attempted break-in that led to shots being fired in Sioux Falls.

It happened just before 5 a.m. Saturday at an apartment complex in the 4700 block of South Baha Avenue, according to the Sioux Falls Police Department.

Police say, while the man was trying to break in, a person inside the apartment fired a gun at him. However, there were no injuries.

The suspect, a Sioux Falls man, was arrested. He faces several charges, including burglary and assault.

More details are expected at police briefing Monday morning.

