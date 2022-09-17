First Alert Forecast: Isolated weekend rain chances; heat returns early next week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With Summer winding down, the weather will remain in a Summer-like weather pattern for the next few days.

While our Saturday will be mostly dry with more sunshine expected in the afternoon, there is a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms across northern and eastern South Dakota into Minnesota and Iowa as a cold front moves through. While the threat for severe weather is very low in our area, it is higher to our northeast and southeast though a level one risk just clips northeastern Roberts County. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s with a southerly to northwesterly wind at 5-20 mph.

Saturday night will be mostly quiet with a clear to partly cloudy sky, but clouds increase after midnight with a chance of showers west of the James River. Lows fall back into the 50s.

Scattered showers will move through the area from west to east throughout the day Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Monday and Tuesday will be warm and dry with a mostly sunny to sunny sky and highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s, which is 10-15 degrees above average.

A cold front will move through Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, and that brings a drop in temperatures. Showers will be possible Tuesday night along the front in northern South Dakota, but the better chances for showers will be Thursday night through Friday night. Highs tumble back into the 60s for highs, but should return to the low to mid 70s by the weekend.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.