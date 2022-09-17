Avera Medical Minute
FOOTBALL FRIDAY TAILGATE TOUR-Salem!

Previewing the Elk Point-Jefferson and McCook Central/Montrose game
Prior to MCM-EPJ game
Prior to MCM-EPJ game(Dakota News Now)
By Zach Borg
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SALEM, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Unheralded unbeatens look to earn respect in a Football Friday showdown!

#3 Elk Point-Jefferson (3-0) visits McCook Central/Montrose tonight and our Football Friday Tailgate Tour has parked in Salem to get a read on the game! In the video viewer above you can hear from EPJ and in the viewer below we hear from MCM, with plenty of fun, including our Dakota News Now Puppy Pick, in both!

